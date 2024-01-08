Sanford C. Bernstein Downgrades Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) to Market Perform

Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $200.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $213.00 to $206.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $204.74.

Shares of ADI opened at $186.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $92.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $183.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.41. Analog Devices has a 12-month low of $154.99 and a 12-month high of $202.77.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.60%.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total transaction of $1,970,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,860.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total value of $1,970,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,860.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,982.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADI. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its position in Analog Devices by 331.4% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

