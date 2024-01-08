Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Given “Outperform” Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Scholar Rock from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th.

Scholar Rock Stock Performance

Shares of SRRK stock opened at $16.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.80. Scholar Rock has a 12 month low of $5.56 and a 12 month high of $21.17. The company has a current ratio of 8.55, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 0.73.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.55) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Scholar Rock will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Scholar Rock

In related news, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 12,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total transaction of $234,602.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,202.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus bought 2,199,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.86 per share, for a total transaction of $15,091,526.66. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,259,438 shares in the company, valued at $77,239,744.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 12,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total transaction of $234,602.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 168,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,202.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Scholar Rock by 192.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 52.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Scholar Rock by 279.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Scholar Rock by 1,388.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Scholar Rock during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

Featured Stories

