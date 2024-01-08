Schoolcraft Capital LLC Buys 4,870 Shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Schoolcraft Capital LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares during the period. Schoolcraft Capital LLC owned 0.09% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFSV. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 312.4% in the second quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $90,000.

DFSV traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.42. The company had a trading volume of 123,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,064. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.22. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $23.01 and a 52 week high of $29.64.

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

