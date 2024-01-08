Schoolcraft Capital LLC Decreases Stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Schoolcraft Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. Schoolcraft Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 103,267.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,976,315,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,790,178,000 after buying an additional 1,974,404,032 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 924.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,260,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,151 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14,820.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,805,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,975 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10,379.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,273,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,834,000 after buying an additional 1,261,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 477.2% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,236,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,098,000 after buying an additional 1,022,527 shares during the period.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEI stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $116.81. The stock had a trading volume of 535,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,510. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.12 and its 200 day moving average is $114.42. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $111.45 and a twelve month high of $119.57.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2917 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

