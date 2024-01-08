Schoolcraft Capital LLC Has $2.02 Million Position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

Schoolcraft Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,139 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Schoolcraft Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Schoolcraft Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF were worth $2,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIS. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $3,905,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,366,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,823,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 2,421.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 20,651 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:DFIS traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.60. The stock had a trading volume of 140,654 shares. The company has a market cap of $717.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.85 and a 200 day moving average of $22.65.

About Dimensional International Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

