Schoolcraft Capital LLC Has $4.45 Million Stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

Schoolcraft Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 179,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,397 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF comprises 1.3% of Schoolcraft Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Schoolcraft Capital LLC owned 0.61% of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF worth $4,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFLV. Wealth Architects LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 196.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 179,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,566,000 after buying an additional 119,106 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 118,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 56.6% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 54,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 19,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triad Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 178,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,534,000 after purchasing an additional 82,172 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

DFLV traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.95. 47,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,477. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.45. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.15 and a fifty-two week high of $27.25.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

