Schoolcraft Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Schoolcraft Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Schoolcraft Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYR. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 202.0% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYR stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $90.61. 1,883,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,325,379. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.94. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $72.88 and a 1-year high of $96.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

