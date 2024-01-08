Schoolcraft Capital LLC Sells 1,989 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Schoolcraft Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,989 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Schoolcraft Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Schoolcraft Capital LLC owned 0.35% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $3,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FREL. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 826,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,739,000 after purchasing an additional 74,811 shares during the period. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 739,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,548,000 after acquiring an additional 7,633 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 666,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,726,000 after acquiring an additional 43,341 shares during the period. Truefg LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 470,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,817,000 after acquiring an additional 40,288 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 415,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,436,000 after buying an additional 49,960 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FREL traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.46. The stock had a trading volume of 60,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,493. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.91. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 1-year low of $21.24 and a 1-year high of $28.45.

About Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

