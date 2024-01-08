Schoolcraft Capital LLC Sells 358 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Schoolcraft Capital LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Schoolcraft Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,881,822,000 after purchasing an additional 223,342,974 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,099,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,734,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,522 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,234,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,440,550,000 after acquiring an additional 101,439 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,988,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,097,558,000 after acquiring an additional 115,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,378,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $654,580,000 after acquiring an additional 18,670 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of IWF traded up $3.66 on Monday, reaching $298.43. 768,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,581,879. The stock has a market cap of $76.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $279.95. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $214.92 and a 52-week high of $305.35.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.