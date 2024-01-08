Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,523 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,091,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period.

Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.63. 1,835,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,824,982. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.29 and a fifty-two week high of $37.14. The firm has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.09.

Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

