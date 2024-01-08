Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV reduced its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 904 shares during the quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,636,055. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $32.29 and a 1 year high of $37.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.09.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

