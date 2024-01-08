Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Holdings Increased by Joule Financial LLC

Joule Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,568 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for 5.3% of Joule Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 23,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 11,144 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 604.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 7,347 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 111.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after buying an additional 44,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 6,132 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.30. The company had a trading volume of 858,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,819. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.16. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $48.17.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

