Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Shares Purchased by Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,217,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,468 shares during the quarter. Select Water Solutions comprises approximately 1.1% of Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.85% of Select Water Solutions worth $17,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Select Water Solutions by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Select Water Solutions by 5.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Select Water Solutions by 4.2% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 46,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Select Water Solutions by 20.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Select Water Solutions by 38.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. 60.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Select Water Solutions Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:WTTR traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.24. The stock had a trading volume of 368,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,731. The company has a market capitalization of $869.80 million, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.81. Select Water Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $9.56.

Select Water Solutions Increases Dividend

Select Water Solutions ( NYSE:WTTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $389.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.59 million. Select Water Solutions had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 6.21%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Select Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. This is an increase from Select Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Select Water Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

Select Water Solutions Profile

Select Water Solutions, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

