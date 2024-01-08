SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Stock Performance

Shares of SemiLEDs stock opened at $1.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.75. SemiLEDs has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $3.47.

Get SemiLEDs alerts:

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.45 million during the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 44.99% and a negative return on equity of 120.08%.

Institutional Trading of SemiLEDs

About SemiLEDs

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SemiLEDs in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in SemiLEDs by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 15,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in SemiLEDs during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SemiLEDs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SemiLEDs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.