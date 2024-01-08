Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Sold by ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC cut its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,771 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 879 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $7,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Shell by 50.6% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 48,563 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 16,317 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shell by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 46,476 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shell by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. DMC Group LLC lifted its position in Shell by 9.4% during the third quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 12,623 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seaview Investment Managers LLC lifted its position in Shell by 2.6% during the third quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 125,679 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,091,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,031.33.

Shell Stock Down 1.9 %

Shell stock traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.46. 4,155,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,547,500. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.81. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $52.47 and a fifty-two week high of $68.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $214.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.62.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.01. Shell had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $78.01 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.662 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.40%.

Shell Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.