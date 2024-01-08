Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $77.00 target price on the semiconductor producer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $54.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $84.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIMO opened at $65.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. Silicon Motion Technology has a 1 year low of $49.50 and a 1 year high of $95.33.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $172.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is 119.88%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 18.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 48.6% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 290,895 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $20,904,000 after purchasing an additional 95,095 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 57.6% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 85,028 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $6,110,000 after purchasing an additional 31,063 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the second quarter valued at about $9,080,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the second quarter valued at about $518,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

