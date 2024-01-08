SM Energy (NYSE:SM) PT Lowered to $45.00

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Raymond James from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the energy company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SM. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on SM Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SM Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on SM Energy from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho reduced their target price on SM Energy from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SM Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.90.

Shares of NYSE:SM traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 694,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,539. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.85. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $24.66 and a fifty-two week high of $43.73.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $640.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.32 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 34.03%. As a group, analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SM. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy in the second quarter worth $6,897,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 136.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 547,297 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,311,000 after purchasing an additional 315,973 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy during the second quarter worth $11,153,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 14.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 18,923 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in SM Energy by 13.9% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 91,131 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after buying an additional 11,107 shares in the last quarter. 91.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

