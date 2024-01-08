Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Lowered to “Sell” at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $160.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SNOW. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Snowflake from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Snowflake from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Capital One Financial raised Snowflake from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Snowflake from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $196.28.

Snowflake Stock Up 2.9 %

Snowflake stock opened at $189.12 on Thursday. Snowflake has a twelve month low of $119.27 and a twelve month high of $202.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $177.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.56. The firm has a market cap of $62.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.57 and a beta of 0.97.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. Snowflake’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Snowflake will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In related news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total transaction of $105,445.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,967,600.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 250,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total value of $49,597,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,738,569.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total transaction of $105,445.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,747 shares in the company, valued at $9,967,600.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 556,781 shares of company stock worth $105,583,187 over the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snowflake

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 333.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 7,500.0% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 822.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Snowflake during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $840,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake by 616.0% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

