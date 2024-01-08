Solana (SOL) Market Cap Achieves $41.05 Billion

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. During the last week, Solana has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Solana coin can currently be purchased for approximately $95.08 or 0.00211268 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Solana has a market cap of $41.05 billion and $3.70 billion worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solana Coin Profile

Solana uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 16th, 2020. Solana’s total supply is 566,552,549 coins and its circulating supply is 431,798,288 coins. Solana’s official message board is solana.com/news. Solana’s official Twitter account is @solana and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Solana is solana.com. The Reddit community for Solana is https://reddit.com/r/solana and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Solana Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solana (SOL) is a high-performance blockchain that uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) consensus algorithm and a unique method of ordering transactions to improve speed and throughput. It can process over 50,000 transactions per second and has 400ms block times, allowing it to scale without relying on Layer-2 systems or sharding. The network has processed over 21 billion transactions and has a native cryptocurrency, the SOL utility token, which is used to pay for transaction fees and interact with smart contracts on the blockchain. It can also be staked to earn staking rewards. Decentralized applications being built on Solana may create additional use cases for the SOL token, such as being used as collateral for loans or earning interest when lent out.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solana should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Solana using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

