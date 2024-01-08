Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Cut to “Market Perform” at William Blair

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DTC. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Solo Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Solo Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.30.

Solo Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Solo Brands stock traded down $2.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.66. 6,968,844 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,882,257. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.21. Solo Brands has a one year low of $3.59 and a one year high of $8.86.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. Solo Brands had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $110.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.88 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Solo Brands will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Solo Brands

In related news, CFO Somer Webb sold 115,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total value of $502,585.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,749.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Solo Brands by 39.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Solo Brands by 62.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 12,478 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Solo Brands during the first quarter worth $100,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Solo Brands by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 758,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after purchasing an additional 8,878 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Solo Brands during the first quarter worth about $471,000. 75.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solo Brands Company Profile

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor and lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

