Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Stock Rating Lowered by Craig Hallum

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $5.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum’s target price points to a potential upside of 34.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Solo Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.30.

Get Solo Brands alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Solo Brands

Solo Brands Price Performance

Shares of DTC traded down $2.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.71. 4,470,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,389,866. Solo Brands has a 1-year low of $3.62 and a 1-year high of $8.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.19 and a 200-day moving average of $5.21. The stock has a market cap of $337.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.85.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $110.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.88 million. Solo Brands had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 9.62%. Analysts expect that Solo Brands will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Solo Brands

In other Solo Brands news, CFO Somer Webb sold 115,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total transaction of $502,585.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,793 shares in the company, valued at $255,749.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Solo Brands

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Solo Brands by 38.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Solo Brands by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Solo Brands by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,116,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Solo Brands by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Solo Brands by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Solo Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor and lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Solo Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solo Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.