Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Shares Sold by Henry James International Management Inc.

Henry James International Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Sony Group makes up approximately 3.6% of Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $8,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SONY. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sony Group by 76.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,649,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,165 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Sony Group by 27.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,441,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,598,000 after acquiring an additional 949,271 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in Sony Group during the first quarter valued at about $47,356,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sony Group by 5.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,595,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,808,000 after acquiring an additional 295,054 shares during the period. Finally, Cartenna Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,661,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SONY. Benchmark began coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sony Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Sony Group Price Performance

NYSE SONY traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $92.20. 240,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,067. The stock has a market cap of $113.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.99. Sony Group Co. has a one year low of $79.62 and a one year high of $100.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.76 and a 200-day moving average of $87.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.93 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 7.55%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

