Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC decreased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,370 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 3,766 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,067 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.6% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,639 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 50,213 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 75,325 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,166 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 78.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LUV traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.27. 3,255,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,071,831. The company has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.87, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.60. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $21.91 and a 52 week high of $39.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The airline reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 1.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 96.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LUV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Melius cut Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “inline” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.65.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

