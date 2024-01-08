S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter worth $25,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth $37,000. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 162.5% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SPGI. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet raised S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $427.78.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE SPGI traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $428.88. The company had a trading volume of 136,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,447. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $321.14 and a fifty-two week high of $443.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $413.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $395.67. The firm has a market cap of $135.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.16. S&P Global had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.59 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

