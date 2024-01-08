SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 1,634,476 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 116% from the previous session’s volume of 757,984 shares.The stock last traded at $47.10 and had previously closed at $46.93.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 32,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 45,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

