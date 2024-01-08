SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 1,276,755 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 247% from the previous session’s volume of 368,170 shares.The stock last traded at $47.86 and had previously closed at $47.77.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHM. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 2,329.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

