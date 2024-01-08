SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Shares Sold by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 88.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 63,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501,611 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPTL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,101,000 after purchasing an additional 41,951 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 13,692 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 332.3% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 33,395 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,122,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,086,291. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.58. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $24.47 and a 12-month high of $31.67.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

