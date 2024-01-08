SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) Shares Purchased by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,935 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $8,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPSM. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 19,724,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,841 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 93.1% during the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,998,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,616,000 after acquiring an additional 963,341 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 797,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,966,000 after acquiring an additional 466,801 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,140,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,600,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,064,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,659,017. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.44. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $43.02. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.14.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.