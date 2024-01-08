Spectral Medical (TSE:EDT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.50

Spectral Medical Inc. (TSE:EDT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.48, with a volume of 237768 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.

Spectral Medical Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$133.72 million, a P/E ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 1.03.

Spectral Medical (TSE:EDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.40 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Spectral Medical Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spectral Medical Company Profile

Spectral Medical Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of septic shock in North America. The company markets Endotoxin Activity Assay, a rapid in vitro diagnostic test for the detection of components of gram negative bacterial cell wall; and Polymyxin B Hemoperfusion, a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream.

