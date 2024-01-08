Sprott (TSE:SII) Given New C$51.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Sprott (TSE:SII – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$51.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, TD Securities cut their target price on Sprott from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Sprott Stock Performance

Shares of TSE SII opened at C$44.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$43.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$43.09. The company has a market cap of C$1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.35. Sprott has a 12-month low of C$38.43 and a 12-month high of C$56.40.

Sprott (TSE:SII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$40.40 million during the quarter. Sprott had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 27.06%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sprott will post 2.6524823 EPS for the current year.

Sprott Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Sprott’s payout ratio is presently 68.00%.

Sprott Company Profile

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

