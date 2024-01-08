Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Position Boosted by Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 584,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,603 shares during the quarter. Sprouts Farmers Market accounts for approximately 1.6% of Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $25,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 13,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on SFM shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI raised Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 102,742 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total transaction of $4,182,626.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,460 shares in the company, valued at $588,666.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider David Mcglinchey sold 109,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total value of $5,073,205.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,082.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 102,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total value of $4,182,626.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,666.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 291,767 shares of company stock worth $12,501,876 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ SFM traded up $0.31 on Monday, reaching $49.51. The stock had a trading volume of 353,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,596. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.10 and a 1 year high of $49.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.43.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.89% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Featured Articles

