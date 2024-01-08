SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $10.20

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.20 and last traded at $10.45, with a volume of 524609 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on SSRM shares. Desjardins began coverage on SSR Mining in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from $18.30 to $17.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of SSR Mining from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.41.

SSR Mining Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 6.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.24.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). SSR Mining had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $385.39 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

SSR Mining Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. SSR Mining’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,686,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,148,000 after purchasing an additional 80,649 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in SSR Mining by 321.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 647,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,599,000 after buying an additional 493,695 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. boosted its position in SSR Mining by 5.3% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,931,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,667,000 after buying an additional 97,937 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 6.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 12.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,495,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,008,000 after buying an additional 166,940 shares during the period. 61.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy province, Argentina.

See Also

