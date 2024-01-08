Steph & Co. Boosts Holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Steph & Co. lifted its stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 7.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 5.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 194,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,536,000 after acquiring an additional 10,527 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 8.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 13.2% during the third quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 10,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 456,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,465,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.30.

Clean Harbors Price Performance

Shares of Clean Harbors stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $164.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,449. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.57 and a 12-month high of $179.49. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.12.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 6.77%. Clean Harbors’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Clean Harbors

In other news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 28,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $4,669,990.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,736,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,117,237.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Clean Harbors news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.82, for a total value of $1,318,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,337,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 28,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $4,669,990.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,736,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,117,237.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,964 shares of company stock valued at $9,121,999 in the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Clean Harbors

(Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.