Steph & Co. Boosts Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Steph & Co. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 10,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 56,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,436 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 51,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after acquiring an additional 3,886 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. 82.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,003 shares in the company, valued at $8,320,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on GILD. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.87.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of GILD stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $83.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,442,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,072,286. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.87 and a 52-week high of $87.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $103.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.24.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.38%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

