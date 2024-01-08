Steph & Co. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Steph & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 189.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 106,225.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,697,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,917,000 after acquiring an additional 6,691,163 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 4th quarter worth $74,562,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,015,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,485,000 after acquiring an additional 861,146 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,333,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,919,000 after acquiring an additional 395,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 2nd quarter worth $22,705,000.

Shares of VONV traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,059,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,051. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 1-year low of $62.92 and a 1-year high of $72.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.4619 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

