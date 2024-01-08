Steph & Co. Buys 22,176 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Steph & Co. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,176 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Steph & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Steph & Co. owned about 0.08% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $2,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GNR. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,448,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,619 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,300,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,522,000 after buying an additional 125,407 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 15.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,166,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,700,000 after purchasing an additional 424,230 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $170,330,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,633,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,080,000 after purchasing an additional 27,851 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Price Performance

GNR stock traded down $0.38 on Monday, reaching $55.75. 135,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,396. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.38. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a one year low of $50.85 and a one year high of $62.08.

About SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

