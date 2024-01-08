Steph & Co. Has $277,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Steph & Co. boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 400.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,952 shares during the quarter. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 399.5% in the 3rd quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 80,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,135,000 after buying an additional 10,482 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 346.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 362.0% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of PRF traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $35.09. 224,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,043. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.77. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $29.64 and a 52-week high of $35.35.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

