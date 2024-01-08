Steph & Co. Has $392,000 Stock Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Steph & Co. raised its holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the quarter. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Genpact were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its stake in Genpact by 2.1% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 34,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Genpact by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,355,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $727,191,000 after buying an additional 3,335,821 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Genpact by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Genpact in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Genpact alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

G has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genpact currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.13.

Genpact Price Performance

Shares of Genpact stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.44. 491,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,652. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.82. Genpact Limited has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $48.58.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Genpact had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genpact Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Genpact’s payout ratio is 23.71%.

About Genpact

(Free Report)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding G? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.