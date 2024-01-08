Steph & Co. Has $4.28 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Steph & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Steph & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $4,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 105,300.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,762,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,999,810,000 after acquiring an additional 37,727,087 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 419,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 397,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,324,000 after purchasing an additional 18,141 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 384,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,151,000 after buying an additional 37,137 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 315,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,167,000 after buying an additional 12,164 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:MGC traded up $1.33 on Monday, hitting $167.99. The stock had a trading volume of 67,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,332. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $132.54 and a 52 week high of $170.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.91 and its 200 day moving average is $158.48. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

