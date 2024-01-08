Steph & Co. Has $441,000 Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Steph & Co. lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,923 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on PXD shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Argus downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $256.00 target price (down previously from $280.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.71.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded down $5.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $224.41. 883,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,715,729. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $177.26 and a one year high of $257.76.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 26.52%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $3.20 per share. This represents a $12.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

Insider Transactions at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total value of $2,409,423.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,436.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

