Steph & Co. Increases Holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Steph & Co. raised its stake in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 79.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 682 shares during the quarter. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Atkore were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATKR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Atkore by 24.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,833,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,838,000 after buying an additional 752,889 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Atkore during the fourth quarter valued at $59,906,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Atkore in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,940,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Atkore in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,174,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Atkore by 987.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 172,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,460,000 after acquiring an additional 157,072 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ATKR traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $154.25. 80,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,606. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.37. Atkore Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.99 and a 1 year high of $165.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 2.17.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.51. Atkore had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 51.03%. The business had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Atkore Inc. will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 79,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total value of $11,999,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,113,291. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 5,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total transaction of $654,345.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,086 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,376.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 79,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total value of $11,999,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,113,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,746 shares of company stock valued at $12,672,194. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

