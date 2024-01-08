Steph & Co. Raises Position in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Steph & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Ashland were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASH. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Ashland by 1,837.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 659,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,278,000 after purchasing an additional 625,020 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ashland by 33.5% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,704,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,131,000 after buying an additional 427,516 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland in the fourth quarter worth about $31,908,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Ashland by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,027,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,092,000 after buying an additional 259,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Ashland by 1,112.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 229,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,943,000 after buying an additional 210,545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Ashland alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ASH. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Ashland from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group cut their price target on Ashland from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Ashland from $114.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ashland from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ashland from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.14.

Insider Transactions at Ashland

In other news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.38, for a total value of $69,446.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,072 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,871.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Stock Performance

NYSE ASH traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $80.72. The stock had a trading volume of 108,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,329. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.45 and a 200 day moving average of $83.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 0.93. Ashland Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.82 and a 52-week high of $112.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.57 million. Ashland had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 6.78%. Ashland’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ashland Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Ashland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Ashland’s payout ratio is 47.09%.

Ashland Profile

(Free Report)

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.