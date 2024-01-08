Steph & Co. Sells 119 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Steph & Co. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 0.8% of Steph & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Steph & Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $714,000. Pacific Sage Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 154,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,434,000 after acquiring an additional 26,025 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,749,000. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 127,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,806 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $164.84. 3,354,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,023,950. The company has a market cap of $52.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $157.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.83. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $143.34 and a one year high of $166.34.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

