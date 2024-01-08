Steph & Co. Sells 168 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Steph & Co. lessened its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 915 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Steph & Co.’s holdings in CDW were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CDW. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CDW by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 160.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,645 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,078,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

CDW Stock Performance

Shares of CDW stock traded up $2.46 on Monday, reaching $216.50. 383,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 827,761. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $160.66 and a 52 week high of $229.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $215.98 and a 200 day moving average of $204.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

CDW Increases Dividend

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 78.15%. Equities analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CDW shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at CDW

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total value of $10,496,553.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,584,695.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total transaction of $154,007.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,758,545.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total transaction of $10,496,553.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,584,695.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

