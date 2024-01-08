Steph & Co. Takes $488,000 Position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 24,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new position in Kenvue in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Kenvue in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Kenvue in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Kenvue in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Kenvue from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kenvue has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Kenvue Price Performance

NYSE:KVUE traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.51. 5,827,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,258,221. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.32 and its 200-day moving average is $21.83. Kenvue Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Kenvue had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. On average, analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%.

Kenvue Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.