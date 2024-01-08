Steph & Co. Takes Position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Steph & Co. bought a new stake in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in argenx by 2.9% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in argenx by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in argenx by 1.9% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in argenx by 112.5% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in argenx by 29.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 52.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

argenx Trading Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ ARGX traded up $13.64 on Monday, hitting $409.86. 218,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,853. argenx SE has a fifty-two week low of $327.73 and a fifty-two week high of $550.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $448.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $468.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.23. argenx had a negative net margin of 22.70% and a negative return on equity of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $339.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($4.26) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that argenx SE will post -4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARGX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of argenx from $444.00 to $346.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of argenx from $612.00 to $641.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of argenx from $605.00 to $628.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of argenx in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of argenx from $580.00 to $520.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $522.50.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

Featured Articles

