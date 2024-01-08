Stephens Increases Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Price Target to C$83.00

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) had its target price boosted by Stephens from C$78.00 to C$83.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

CP has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$121.00 to C$116.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$123.00 to C$120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$107.00 to C$112.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$133.00 to C$128.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$117.00 to C$114.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$113.81.

Shares of TSE CP opened at C$105.14 on Thursday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1-year low of C$94.45 and a 1-year high of C$112.96. The company has a market cap of C$97.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$100.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$103.28.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.92. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 37.14% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of C$3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.38 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 4.4555886 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.00%.

In related news, Director Matthew Paull acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$69.75 per share, with a total value of C$244,125.00. In other news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 49,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$98.13, for a total value of C$4,894,059.19. Also, Director Matthew Paull acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$69.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$244,125.00. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

