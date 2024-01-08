Steven Madden’s (SHOO) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $40.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SHOO. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Steven Madden from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, September 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.86.

SHOO opened at $40.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.54 and a 200-day moving average of $34.96. Steven Madden has a fifty-two week low of $29.92 and a fifty-two week high of $44.23.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The textile maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $552.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Steven Madden will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.67%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOO. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 3.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,563 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 6.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,049 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 6.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 73,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,282 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 5.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,050 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing segments.

