Stifel Nicolaus Reaffirms Sell Rating for Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Stifel Nicolaus restated their sell rating on shares of Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $65.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Papa John’s International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $95.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $82.90.

Papa John’s International Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $69.42 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.17. Papa John’s International has a 12-month low of $60.66 and a 12-month high of $97.78.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $522.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.42 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.80% and a negative return on equity of 20.34%. Equities research analysts expect that Papa John’s International will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Papa John’s International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is currently 78.97%.

Institutional Trading of Papa John’s International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZZA. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Papa John’s International in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in Papa John’s International by 49.6% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Papa John’s International by 277.8% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Papa John’s International by 3,772.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

