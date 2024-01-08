Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for January 8th (ALSN, APDN, ARMK, BASE, BDL, BKCC, BKSC, BLIN, BYFC, CASI)

Stock Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, January 8th:

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN). They issued an equal weight rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock.

Get Allison Transmission Holdings Inc alerts:

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Truist Financial Co. assumed coverage on shares of. Truist Financial Co. issued a buy rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT). They issued an equal weight rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cummins (NYSE:CMI). Morgan Stanley issued an overweight rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI). The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $12.70 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Complete Solaria (NASDAQ:CSLR). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Donaldson (NYSE:DCI). Morgan Stanley issued an underweight rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock.

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Raymond James issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Kennametal (NYSE:KMT). They issued an equal weight rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO). The firm issued an underweight rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

William Blair started coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN). The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM). They issued an overweight rating and a $595.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE). They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK). The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock.

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR). They issued an overweight rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Timken (NYSE:TKR). They issued an equal weight rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals (NYSE:URI). They issued an equal weight rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of USD Partners (NYSE:USDP). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC). They issued an equal weight rating and a $208.00 target price on the stock.

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC). The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.